The chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, has reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to leveraging sporting events as a platform for youth empowerment, regional integration, and economic growth.

He made this commitment while officially opening the 13th ECOWAS African Wrestling Tournament at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja yesterday, calling for unity and cultural celebration.

This year’s tournament coincides with the momentous 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Dikko praised the significance of traditional wrestling, describing it as more than just a sport; it embodies a rich cultural heritage that binds West African nations together. “It embodies the spirit of resilience, strength, and discipline—qualities that define our great continent,” he stated, as dignitaries, athletes, and sports enthusiasts gathered to celebrate this esteemed event.

The NSC Chairman highlighted the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who currently chairs the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government. He commended the President’s dedication to using sports as a vehicle for peace and regional cohesion. “This tournament is a testament to our collective commitment to promoting cultural ties and strengthening the bonds that unite us,” he emphasized.

Hosting the tournament positions Nigeria as a central figure in the promotion and development of traditional sports. Dikko reiterated the National Sports Commission’s commitment to utilising sporting events for youth empowerment, regional integration, and economic growth.