The management of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin has unbundled its Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication and Computer Science courses.

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Abdul Mohammed, in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mrs Halimat Garba said the unbundling of the courses was in compliance with the directive of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

“The decision which is aimed at enhancing the quality and relevance of technical education, will take effect from the 2024/2025 academic session,” the rector said.

Mohammed disclosed that the need to meet the demands of the global information, communication and technology industry as well as producing graduates with knowledge and skills in specific areas of national needs necessitated the unbundling of the two programmes.

He added that the unbundling will also allow students to dive deeper into their chosen field and develop the specialised skills being sought by employers.

He added that with the new development, Mass Communication and Computer Science as a programme ceased to exist at Higher National Diploma (HND) level.

The rector said the management has approved the appointment of new heads for the new programmes that spring up from Mass Communication and Computer Science.

He assured that all necessary resources and support will be provided to the new departments to ensure effective implementation of the new programmes.