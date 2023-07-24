Diphtheria Outbreak: A Call For Action

Recently, Nigeria has been grappling with the outbreak of diphtheria, a highly contagious and potentially fatal bacterial infection.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), a total of 798 confirmed cases, including 80 deaths, have been reported in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) since the beginning of this year.

This newspaper considers this statistic put out by the NCDC staggering enough and should serve as a wake-up call to both government officials and citizens.

The states most affected, such as Kano, Lagos, Yobe, Katsina, Cross River, Kaduna, and Osun, demand immediate attention and intervention.

Indeed, the fact that the majority (71.7 per cent) of the confirmed cases are among children aged 2-14 years only intensifies the urgency of the matter.

As disturbing as this situation seems, it is reassuring that the world has witnessed remarkable strides in reducing the mortality and morbidity of diphtheria through vaccination. This success story is largely owed to the widespread adoption of vaccination programs in many countries, which have effectively curbed the threat of this deadly disease.