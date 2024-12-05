Borno State deputy governor, Alhaji Umar Usman Kadafur, and over 100 air passengers escaped death when an ill-fated Max Air aircraft engine caught fire midair 10 minutes after it took off from the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport Maiduguri, the State capital.

The incident, which occurred at about 7pm on Wednesday night, caused severe pandemonium as the pilot and the crew on board en route Abuja managed to make a U-turn and eventually emergency landing at the Maiduguri Airport.

A staff of Max Air, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP on Thursday morning. He said the management of the airline had immediately mobilised another plane from Kano, which lifted some of the resilient passengers, including the deputy governor to Abuja safely.

He said: “Soon after take-off, the Max Aircraft hit a bird in the sky, which led to one of the engine to catch fire.”

It was gathered that after the emergency landing, most of the passengers retreated and took their luggage back home, even as the airport authorities assured them that another plane was on its way from Kano State to lift them to their destination.

Presently, the ill-fated Max Air aircraft is still at the Maiduguri Airport undergoing repairs as investigation into the incident was ongoing.