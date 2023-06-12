Doctors Blame Infrastructure Decay For Low Patronage Of Abia Health Facilities

Medical doctors in charge of Umunnato, Abariba, and Isuikwuato General Hospitals have blamed infrastructure decay for low patronage of the Abia State health facilities.

Drs Chidi Uwanna, Genevieve Maduako, and Okocha Sunday stated this during an assessment tour of the hospitals by the special adviser to the governor on health care delivery service, Dr Ngozi Okoronkwo.

They said the challenges include inadequate security, personnel, electricity supply, dilapidated structures, potable water scarcity, and obsolete equipment among others.

Speaking, the adviser decried the deplorable condition of the facilities, noting that the tour would be conducted round the 12 general hospitals in the state for proper attention.

She said it is unimaginable that only one doctor and three nurses could be posted to a general hospital, saying her report would be submitted to the government as soon as possible.

Okoronkwo used the forum to charge staff of the hospitals to be alive to their duties as the era of redundancy is over in the state in line with the aspirations of the present administration.