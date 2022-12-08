The Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, as well as the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Moshood Olalekan Balogun are among the eminent dignitaries expected to grace the maiden edition of the convocation ceremony of the Catholic owned private university, Dominican University, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by the Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Hyginus Ekwuazi copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Hyginus in the statement disclosed that the Catholic university will be churning out a total number of 96 graduands, which comprised 47 graduands for the year 2020/2021 academic session, while a total of 49 other graduands will be completing their 2021/2022 academic session.

The acting VC, Hyginus further stated that only six out of the total of 47 graduands made the First Class category, while the 22 others finished in the Second Class category for the year 2020/2021 academic session.

According to Hyginus, a total of seven out of the total number of 49 graduands made the First Class category for the year 2021/2022 academic session, while the 32 others finished in the Second Class category.

The Ag. VC further disclosed that one Nduka Onyedika of the Department of Philosophy Religious Studies emerged the overall best graduating student having attained a Cumulative Grade Point Aggregate (CGPA) of 4. 76.

The combined convocation ceremony, which is expected to kick off tomorrow Friday with the Foundation Day memorial lecture, on the topic, “An Impact—the Vision for Dominican University Ibadan”, will be followed by special dinner and musical presentations.