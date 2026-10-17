One person was killed and several vehicles damaged when youths from the Samande and Kafintela areas of Tunga clashed at NSTV Junction in Niger State.

The cause of the clash was unclear as of the time of filing this report. However, LEADERSHIP gathered that some of the youths were allegedly involved in illegal mining activities in the area.

While some residents told LEADERSHIP that two youths were stabbed to death during the clash, the Niger State Police Command confirmed only one fatality.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said the clash involved suspected miscreants from the Samande and Kafintela areas of Tunga.

He said one Saidu Umar, 27, from Kafintela, was stabbed with a dagger by one of the suspected hoodlums, whose identity was yet to be established.

“Some miscreants around Samande and Kafintela areas of Tunga had a clash at NSTV Junction, and in the course of the clash, one Saidu Umar, 27, of Kafintela, was stabbed with a dagger by one of the thugs who is yet to be identified. Some vehicles were also damaged,” Abiodun said.

He added that the victim was rushed to a nearby medical facility, where he was later confirmed dead.

The police spokesman said patrol teams were deployed to the scene and dispersed the youths.

He added that the incident was under investigation, with a view to arresting those responsible for the killing and damage to vehicles.