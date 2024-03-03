The Nigerian Union of Local government Employees (NULGE) Bauchi State chapter has advised Governor Bala Muhammad to review the plan to engage consultants on payment of local government staff salaries.

The state president of the union, Comrade Muhammad Yunusa, gave the advice at an emergency State Executive Council meeting held at the State Secretariat, Bauchi at the weekend.

He said the governor should not allow some interested individuals mislead him on contracting consultants on the payment of local government salaries which according to him was creating hardship for their members.

The state NULGE president recalled that when the local government authorities were paying salaries there was no complaint of non-payment of salaries by staff.

Comrade Muhammad Yunusa also commended the governor for his projects in rural areas, renovation of local government secretariats and palaces of traditional rulers among others, promising the union’s total support.