A member representing Ovia federal constituency of Edo State in the National Assembly, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, has called on Nigerians, particularly his constituents, not to fall for rhetorics of politicians with failed promises.

Idahosa, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Legislative Compliance, stated this during the inauguration of a school building project he attracted to Evbuonogbon community in Ugbogui Ward, Ovia South West local government area of Edo State at the weekend.

The project which was inaugurated during his campaign tour of the area, also had in attendance other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Edo South Senatorial candidate, Mr Valentine Asuen, and Ovia South-West State constituency candidate, Mr Sunday Aghedo.

Idahosa said “fake promises” is the gimmick the failed politicians use to deceive the people into entrusting them with their mandate.

He told the people that it was what they are known for and that in their desperation, they have started to make unrealistic promises ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“They are at it again, making promises they know very well they won’t keep, they do this intentionally just to secure your votes only to abandon you to your fate.

“Please, this time around, don’t allow them to deceive you again. Let them know you are a lot wiser,” he stated.

The lawmaker said that he had been able to show to the people that he can be trusted having kept to the promises he made in 2019 electioneering campaigns.

He noted that he had been able to attract some impactful projects to Ugbogui Ward in his almost four years in the National Assembly.

Aside the inaugurated block of six classrooms, Idahosa listed other projects he facilitated to Ugbogui Ward include: the construction of Aden bridge in Aden community, boreholes and solar-powered street lights.

He also informed the people that he has included a road project in Ugbogui into this year’s budget and said that the project will commence anytime soon.

He promised to attract more of federal government projects to the constituency if re-elected.

He also said he would continue to promote programmes and policies that would engender growth and development to the people.

Similarly, the APC senatorial candidate for Edo South, Asuen, said he was coming to reciprocate what Idahosa was doing in the constituency at the Edo South senatorial district level, urging the electorate to vote for credibility and character.