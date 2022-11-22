England kicked off their World Cup campaign in style as they thrashed Iran 6-2 thanks to a brace from Bukayo Saka and efforts from Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish.

Bellingham opened the scoring with his first England goal in the 35th minute while Sterling and Saka helped Gareth Southgate’s side establish a comfortable 3-0 lead before half-time.

Saka produced a brilliant individual effort to take England further out of sight just past the hour mark before Mehdi Taremi netted a consolation for Iran, but substitutes Rashford and Grealish put the gloss on the Three Lions’ Group B debut despite a stoppage-time penalty from Taremi.

Meanwhile, African Champions Senegal’s chances of progressing to the second round of the Qatar World Cup are threatened following a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Netherlands in their opening game yesterday.

A pair of late goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen helped Netherlands secure a 2-0 victory over African champions in Group A second match.

Netherlands were dominant but wasteful in the first half at the Al Thumama Stadium, and lacked threat for much of the second half until Gakpo nodded in a deep cross on 85 minutes. Klassen added a second in the final minute of the match to ensure Louis van Gaal’s side enjoyed a positive start to their campaign.

Senegal, without injured key forward Sadio Mane during the competition, looked like a side missing their main attacking threat but can take confidence from the number of times they troubled the Dutch defence.

There was a risk both sides would leave the Al Thumama Stadium with a sense of frustration before Gakpo’s header finally broke the deadlock.

Senegalese fans brought colour, dance and unwavering drum-banging, often silencing the Oranje masses, but despite an explosive start to the match on the pitch, it fizzled out as the game wore on.

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr had shone on the left for the African champions in the first half, while De Jong controlled the tempo and dictated play for the Netherlands.