The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has called on governors of the 36 States of the federation not to leave the fight against insecurity in the country to the Federal Government alone.

According to the AGF, there was need to explore areas of collaboration between the States and the Federal Government in terms of prosecution and other means of combatting insecurity.

He spoke at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Conference Of Attorneys-General in Nigeria, held in Abuja on Tuesday.

It will be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had warned that it may be forced to postpone or outrightly cancel the forthcoming general elections if the growing wave of insecurity across the country is not checkmated.

Speaking at the conference of the AGs, Malami,maintained that support of State Governments was required for the effective implementation of measures that would check the heightening level of insecurity and corruption in the federation.

“There is no doubt that the support of the States is required for effective implementation and to increase the tempo of the war against corruption.

“In addition, we need to explore areas of collaboration between the States and the Federal Government in terms of prosecution and other means of combatting insecurity.

“The fight against insecurity should not be left to the Federal Government, especially for offences falling within the jurisdiction of the States,” the Minister pleaded.

He said the essence of the conference was for the AGs to extensively brainstorm on areas of mutual collaboration that would include the domestication or review and enforcement of legislations such as the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, and Child Rights Act, among others.

“In our quest to implement reforms in the administration of justice, a critical determinant factor remains adequate funding for the judiciary which also entails compliance with the provisions of the Constitution on financial autonomy for the judiciary and State legislatures, as a mark of our true and holistic commitment to the ideals of democracy, good governance and the rule of law.

“I am delighted to inform this gathering that efforts are already ongoing by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and that of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission to operationalize an increased salary and welfare package for our Judicial Officers, as recently approved by the President,” Malami stated.