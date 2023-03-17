Governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Benue State, Terhemen Tilley-Gyado, has urged the youths not to mortgage their future to moneybags and desperate politicians for another eight years in the forthcoming gubernatorial and state assembly elections.

Gyado who disclosed this during a mega rally of the party held in Makurdi also informed that as a youth he will take off the street all the unemployed youths to give them a sense of belonging and improve their livelihood.

According to him, “The era of moneybags and desperate politicians is over especially in Benue State where from 1999 to date all the successive administrations are unable to beat the record of what the first civilian governor, the late Aper Aku did within four years as the governor of the state.

“We are tired of the suffering and killings we have been going through in the hands of successive administrations in the state, enough is enough. Now is the time for us to take our future into our hands by voting out these old politicians that are in power since 1999 to restore the lost glory of the state and rekindle the hope of the young people.”

On the issue of insecurity, Gyado promised to employ technology to gather intelligence and as well strengthen the already existing security architecture to secure the state from invaders.

He said, “Security and agriculture remain top priority on my agenda. I will bring on board policies that will provide succour to the victims of herdsmen attacks by establishing funds for the rehabilitation, reconstruction and resettlement of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) who have stayed in the camps for the past five years.”

The gubernatorial candidate of ADC also noted the plight of Benue people under the guise of bad leadership, saying it will take someone with political will to end the problem.