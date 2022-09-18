Zambia Super League club, Zanaco Football Club have confirmed the appointment of Emmanuel Amuneke as consultant to the team’s technical crew.

Zanaco also confirmed the appointment of the former winger’s compatriot, Emeka Amadi as his assistant.

“The Board and Management of Zanaco Football Club is delighted to announce the recruitment of Mr. Emmanuel Amuneke and his Assistant Mr. Emeka Amadi as Consultants to the Coaching bench of Zanaco Football Club,”reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“The Board of Zanaco Football Club is confident that Mr. Amuneke’s coaching experience will add value to the Technical Team and the Club as a whole.

“The Board of Zanaco Football Club looks forward to working with Mr. Amuneke and his Assistant in ensuring that the Club achieves its aspirations.”

The 51-year-old guided the Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile in 2015.

The former Barcelona player also qualified Tanzania for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after 39 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amuneke was a member of the Super Eagles side that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

Zanaco last won the Zambian league title in 2016.