The national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has been suspended by the party in Benue State.

Ayu’s suspension was carried out by the party’s ward executive in Igyorov Ward of Gboko council.

Addressing the media yesterday, on behalf of Kashi Philip, the ward chairman, the ward secretary, Mr. Vangeryina Dooyum, said Ayu was suspended for anti-party activities.

Reading from a text signed by 12 of the 17-member ward executive, the secretary stated that the decision to suspend Ayu was reached after the leadership reviewed his conduct at the end of the just-concluded general elections.

Flanked by the chairman and other members, the secretary said, “We observed with utmost dismay that Dr. Iyorchia Ayu who is the national chairman of the PDP worked against the success of the party in Igyorov Council Ward.

“It is on record that he has also failed to pay his annual subscription fees as provided under Section 8 (9) of the constitution of the PDP 2017 (as amended).

“Further investigation also revealed that he did not vote during the Governorship and State Assembly Elections held on March 18, 2023.

“It was also discovered that most of his closest allies worked for the opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and hence, the abysmal performance of the PDP in Igyorov Ward.

“In view of the foregoing, we hereby pass a vote of no confidence on Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and suspend him as a member of our party with immediate effect. The suspension takes effect from March 24, 2023.”

The suspension of Ayu came a few days after the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP dragged Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom before the national disciplinary committee of the party and suspended Fayose and erstwhile Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, among others.

Shortly after Ortom was referred to the disciplinary committee for anti-party activities by the NWC of the PDP chaired by Ayu, the Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, had dared the national leadership of the PDP, declaring that Ortom would not appear before the committee.

Meanwhile, former governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose has declared that Dr. Iyorchia Ayu is gone as national chairman of PDP, stressing that he has to leave for the party to survive.

Fayose spoke against the backdrop of Ayu’s suspension by his ward, Igyorov in Gboko local government area of Benue State.

Ayu was accused of anti-party activities yesterday and suspended by 12 of the 17 members of the ward.

Reacting however, Fayose who was suspended by Ayu from the PDP, said Ayu has to leave the party for it to bounce back to reckoning.

Fayose who spoke exclusively to LEADERSHIP in Ado Ekiti through his media aide, Lere Olayinka, said, “The national chairman of the PDP is gone, he is very gone, that is just it.

“The man said it days ago that what he was doing then was just a last kick to a horse that was already going to die.”

“It is in the interest and for the betterment of the PDP, that the man should leave. He has to leave for this party to regain life”.