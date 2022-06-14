Commuters were for some hours stranded in some parts of Benin City, the Edo State capital as protesting commercial drivers took to the road to protest the high cost of diesel in the state.

The bus drivers blocked the ever-busy Upper Sakponba Road, restricting other commercial drivers from carrying passengers, while cars were seen with green leaves to show solidarity to the course of the drivers.

Speaking, one of the drivers, who simply gave his name as Tony, said they had had enough of the suffering and want the government to do something about the high cost of diesel.

He said they were buying diesel for N180:00 at the inception of Buhari’s administration but that it now cost over N800:00.

“We, drivers are suffering in this country, imagine that we were buying diesel for N180,000 when Buhari became the President. Today, it goes for more than N800, 000. The cost of spare parts is also very high. Go to Uwelu Market and see how much even second-hand spare parts cost.

“The problem is that after buying diesel, you have to settle the owner of the bus, before you can think of what to go home with to take care of your family, we cannot continue this way,” he said.

Also speaking, another driver, who gave his name as Osarobo Idahosa, lamented the cost of diesel and spare parts, saying the only option they had was to protest.