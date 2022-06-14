A female SS3 student of St. Monica Girls Secondary School in Otukpo has been reportedly killed by yet to be identified gunmen in Otukpo local government area of Benue State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the deceased who was identified as Charity Eze was shot dead about 10:30pm on Friday at her father’s residence on No. 38 Idikwu Road in Otukpo local government area of Benue State.

It was also gathered from the locals that the deceased went outside to remove the clothes earlier dry cleaned in the compound when two gunmen who climbed the fence shot her on the forehead.

A family source who did not want his name in print explained that the deceased’s younger sister whom he identified as Rosemary witnessed the incident and ran back into the parlour to inform the father of what happened.

The younger sister who witnessed the incident narrated that the gunmen on sighting them where they were removing the clothes immediately shot at Charity and then said,

“we came for your father and this is our message to him.”

The family source disclosed that the deceased was writing the ongoing West African School Certificate (WASC) Examination and supposed to finish on Tuesday, 14th June,

2022, before her unfortunate death.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Catherine Anene could not be reached and his number was not connected and she did not reply to the text message sent to her by our correspondent.