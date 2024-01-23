The Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, has said her nomination for LEADERSHIP Public Service Person 2023 Award will not only improve corporate governance structure in the agency but equally propel institutional commitment for mobility and growth in the Lagos State metropolis.

Akinajo stated this on Tuesday when she received the top management of LEADERSHIP Group Limited led by the Vice chairman LEADERSHIP Newspaper, Mr. Mike Okpere, in her office in Lagos.

She said the nomination is a testament of growth and commitment to drive corporate policy in the public sector while improving performance on road corridors.

The visibly elated Akinajo noted that the LEADERSHIP Award nomination will enhance road transport infrastructure and improve the state road infrastructure as one of the biggest players in the Subsaharan African economy.

Akinajo who happened to be the first female and third Managing Director of the 20-years old transport planning authority also stressed the need to drive inclusive growth, regulation and franchising of authority in the state to improve the state revenue.

She posited that the award nomination of the public service person of the year 2023 would enhance the state transport infrastructure and implement strategic transport master plan for Lagos metropolis to drive positive outcomes and achieve more infrastructural milestones, particularly providing jobs for thousands of Nigerian youths.

The LAMATA boss told LEADERSHIP team which included the executive Vice chairman Leadership Newspaper Group, Mr. Mike Okpere and executive director, Abraham Nda-Isaiah, Director of Southern Operations, Mrs. Bunmi Olowoyo, Director special projects, Mr. Chris Olisa who delivered the official Notification of Award letter for the LEADERSHIP Conference which is slated to hold on March 5, 2024 that she has dedicated the award nomination letter to the great vision of the company’s board of directors, management and staff of the company.

She applauded stakeholders and management of LAMATA who she recognized as the worthy gate keepers of the company’s 20 years milestone in the transport sector in expanding market deliverables.

She added that her nomination of LEADERSHIP Public Service Person of the Year Award, will spur rapid development in the state corporate governance structure.

Throwing light on the Award nomination, Vice chairman Leadership Newspaper Group, Mr. Mike Okpere averred that the award nomination for the Public Service Person Award for 2023 was carefully selected from the state and not from the federal civil service to boost individuals profile for their notable achievement in public office.

Okpere stated that the nomination of the LEADERSHIP Public person award was thoughtfully selected from the 36 states of the federation, stressing that Abimbola Akinajo earned the award for her role and intervention within the state corridors which made her stand out for the nomination award.

He emphasised that this is the first time LEADERSHIP Newspaper Group is choosing someone from the state, saying it is a testament of growth and achievements of the awardee in office.