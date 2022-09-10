Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) early yesterday raided the residence of Abdullahi Mashi, an in-law to Mal. Tukur Mamu, publisher of Desert Herald Newspaper who was arrested in Cairo airport, Egypt on his way to Saudi Arabia with two of his wives.

The DSS had on Thursday raided the residence and office of Mamu and money, handset phones, laptop and other valuables were said to have been carted away.

However, in a statement, the management of Desert Herald Newspaper faulted the DSS over it described as media trial of Mamu while disclosing that the security agents had also raided the residences of Mamu’s in-law and family members.

The statement signed by Ibrahim Mada, special projects manager of Desert Herald Newspaper, disclosed that the military accoutrements found in Mamu’s house during the Thursday raid of his house belong to his son, a naval officer.

The statement said; “We urge the DSS to avoid media trial of Malam Tukur Mamu (Dan Iyan Fika), Publisher, Desert Herald Newspaper whom they arrested and kept in detention since on Tuesday 6th September.

“The DSS in a Press Release on Thursday 8th September, 2022 titled ‘UPDATE ON TUKUR MAMU’ claimed during their raids on his residence and office in Kaduna that a large sum of money in various currencies and denominations as well as military accoutrements were recovered.

“While the DSS did not indicate the actual amount of the so-called large sum of money found in his house and office, we want to make it clear, that the ‘military accoutrements’ found in his house are military kits (uniform and barret) belonging to his son, Yahaya Bello, a naval officer who graduated from NDA. Bello was brought up by Tukur and he lives in his house.

“Recall that about two weeks ago, Tukur Mamu’s younger brother, Muhammad Saleh Mamu, an Air Force officer was killed while on counter terrorism’s mission in Zamfara.

“Apart from detaining Tukur Mamu with his two sons, Faisal Tukur Mamu and Ibrahim Husaini Mamu, DSS operatives early this morning, at 12 am (Friday 9th September, 2022) stormed the residence of Abdullahi Mashi collected handset phones of the residents as well as cash and other valuable in the house and whisked him away. Mashi is an in-law to Mamu.

“The DSS also raided the apartment of Ibrahim Husaini Mamu at about 3am this morning. They could not find anything incriminating in all the houses they raided.”