The Department of State Services (DSS) has rescued the kidnapped mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Kano Central senatorial candidate, A.A. Zaura.

This came barely 24 hours after Hajia Laure Mai Kunu was kidnapped by some gunmen who stormed Zaura town of Nassarawa local government area of Kano State and took her awa in the early hours of Monday.

According to reports, Hajia Laure was abducted from her house at Zaura village some five kilometers away from Kano city center. The DSS further narrated that while rescuing her, they found another old woman whose ransom of N2 million was already paid out of the N10million demanded and rescued her.

The Kano State Police Command had said that it has arrested two persons in connection with the kidnappings, but the identities of the suspects were not immediately ascertained.