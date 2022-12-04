The director-general, department of State Services (DSS), Alhaji Magaji Yusuf, has warned against criminal activities as the it would not hesitate to “take out” anyone who attacks its personnel.

He gave the warning at the graduation ceremony of the xecutive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 15 of the National Institute For Security Studies (NISS) in Abuja yesterday.

The director-general, who tasked human rights activists against supporting criminals in the course of carrying out their duties, also said security personnel who are killed and attacked on a daily basis also have right to live.

He said, “It is teeth for teeth and an eye for an eye now. If you attack our personnel, we will take you out.”

The director-general also said the DSS was collaborating with other sister agencies to tackle insecurity and assured that Nigeria would definitely come out better.

He urged Nigerians to unite against crime as only the security agencies cannot win the war against insecurity.

Speaking on the EIMC 15, the commandant of NISS, Alhaji Ayodele Adeleke said 78 participants including security personnel from Ghana, The Gambia, Rwanda and Tanzania graduated as Fellows of the institute.

While urging the graduands to ensure that they are good ambassadors of the Institute, Adeleke stated that the institute also offers Higher National Diploma in security studies and is collaborating with the University of Ilorin for Masters degree programs in some courses.