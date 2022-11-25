The Department of State Services (SSS), has withdrawn a suit filed at the Abuja division of the Federal High Court to detain former terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu for 60 more days after his arrest.

Counsel to DSS, A.M. Danlami, told Justice Evelyn Maha about the decision to withdraw the matter after it was called for hearing.

During the proceedings, Danlami, who sought to withdraw the case, said the matter had been overtaken by events.

“My lord, this matter is slated for hearing today. However, the matter has been overtaken by events. We wish to withdraw the suit,” he said.

Following the application, Justice Maha struck out the suit.

“Application of the learner counsel succeeds. The application is hereby struck out having been withdrawn,” she ruled.

The secret police had on September 13, moved a motion ex-parte, which sought an order of the court to detain Mamu for 60 more days in the first instance, pending the conclusion of its investigation.

The motion, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1617/2022, was dated and filed on September 12.

It urged the court to grant its reliefs to enable it conclude its investigation on Mr Mamu, who had been leading the negotiation with the terrorists for the release of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers kidnaped in March.

Almost six months after the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists, the remaining 23 kidnapped victims finally regained their freedom on October 5 following the federal government’s intervention.