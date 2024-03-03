Lagos, Nigeria is on the brink of a groundbreaking transformation in its entertainment landscape as Persianas Group and the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) performed a groundbreaking ceremony for a proposed 12,000-capacity arena in Victoria Island.

This monumental event was graced by esteemed Nigerian music artists, stakeholders, and partners, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Nigeria’s entertainment and sports scene.

The consortium, which brings together key players such as Live Nation, Oak View Group, the Yinka Folawiyo Group, Adino Capital, and MBO Capital, aims to establish a monumental center for entertainment and sports, alongside a hotel and ample parking space.

With Nigeria’s rapidly growing population of over 220 million and a vibrant music scene, the $100 million arena is set to become the first of its kind in the country, serving as a home for major entertainment and sporting events in the commercial nerve center of Nigeria.

This state-of-the-art arena is poised to usher in a new era for Nigeria’s music industry and overall entertainment landscape, catalyzing the continued expansion of the country’s thriving music, sports, and entertainment sector.

Moreover, with aspirations to host more than 200 events annually, the arena is positioned to emerge as Africa’s leading destination for live entertainment, providing exciting opportunities for both local and international artists.

Nigerian superstars, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido, who have made significant strides in the global music scene, are thrilled about the prospect of the arena.

Their enthusiasm reflects the anticipation within the industry for the opportunities this new infrastructure will bring. The arena is expected to create over 1,500 direct and indirect jobs, further contributing to the growth and development of ancillary businesses around entertainment and sports, ultimately propelling Nigeria’s entertainment sector to new heights.

The construction of this groundbreaking arena in Lagos is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the consortium to provide Nigerian artists with a platform befitting their talent.

With a completion date set for December 2025, this project is poised to open up new opportunities for local and international artists, while also providing major brands the chance to showcase to Nigerian audiences at over 200 electrifying events annually.