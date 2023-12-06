In a celebration of unwavering commitment and remarkable dedication to stability and development in Nigeria, the organisers of the annual National Media Community Award (NMCA) honoured Alhaji Musa Halilu Ahmed OFR, the Dujima Adamawa and Chairman of TILT Group, as the Humanitarian of the year.

The event, held at a glittering ceremony at the Nigeria Institute of Journalism, Ogba Ikeja, brought together prominent figures, media icons, and change-makers from around the country. They converged to celebrate iconic personalities, as well as discuss and deliberate on this year’s theme: “Role of the Media In Nigeria’s Socio-Political Development, Financial Stability, and Security.”

The annual National Media Community Award aims to promote media excellence and encourages media professionals to not only celebrate others but also themselves. This year’s event featured a guest lecture delivered by Mr. Rotimi Ojamamoye, GMD of Assetrise Limited. The lecture emphasised the need for Nigerian media to focus on the positives emerging from Nigeria, to accentuate and accelerate the country’s development.

Renowned for his unyielding passion and tireless endeavours in supporting humanitarian aid and programs committed to expediting the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria, Alhaji Musa Halilu Ahmed is a noble Nigerian who believes that wealth must be used as a force for good, above all other things. His contributions span a wide spectrum of humanitarian endeavours. These range from providing essential aid in conflict zones in North East Nigeria to implementing sustainable community development projects aimed at promoting education, healthcare, and economic empowerment of the underserved.

Through his Non-Profit Organization, the Musa Halilu Ahmed Foundation, he has spearheaded initiatives that have profoundly impacted tens of thousands of Nigerians across the nation. The Musa Halilu Ahmed Foundation has collaborated with numerous organizations, including the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Nigerian Correctional Service, Federal Ministry of Education, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, and Poverty Alleviation, among others. These collaborations aim to implement programs that seek to consolidate Nigeria’s development gains towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 1 – No Poverty, SDG 3 – Good Health and Well-Being, SDG 4 – Quality Education, and SDG 5 – Gender Equality.

The NMCA committee commended Dujima Adamawa not only for his tangible contributions but also for his altruistic leadership and unwavering dedication to humanitarianism and national development. Mr. Joshua Uloko, the Chairman of the Award ceremony, stated, “Alhaji Halilu has successfully initiated numerous impactful projects that have uplifted communities facing adversity. From establishing educational scholarships for disadvantaged children and youth to implementing healthcare programs in remote regions, his initiatives have been instrumental in catalysing sustainable development and fostering resilience among vulnerable populations.”

In his acceptance speech delivered by his representative, Mr Solomon Adetokunbo, Group Head of Corporate Communications & Corporate Social Responsibility of TILT Group, Alhaji Musa Halilu expressed gratitude for the honour bestowed upon him. He emphasised that the award serves as motivation and a call to go the extra mile in empowering more Nigerians. He reaffirmed his commitment to continue striving towards creating a Nigeria where compassion and support are extended to all, regardless of tribe or circumstance.

Other award recipients of this year’s NMCA include Dr. Solomon Arase CFR, Chairman of the Police Service Commission; Prince Nduka Obaigbena CON, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of the THISDAY Media Group; Mr. John Mohmoh Chairman and CEO of Channels Television; Dr. D.K Olukoya, General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, among other well-meaning Nigerians contributing to the noble cause of development in various fields.

The National Media Community Award ceremony for deserving Nigerians stands as a testament to individuals like Musa Halilu Ahmed, whose compassion and relentless pursuit of a better world serve as an inspiration to us all. As the ceremony concluded with a standing ovation to the awardees, it reinforced the belief that a single act of kindness has the power to ignite a ripple effect of positivity, shaping a brighter future for generations to come.

Alhaji Halilu is a man who defies easy categorisation. Beyond being a humanitarian, he is a successful businessman and a savvy politician. Outside these labels lies a man of exceptional grit, brain, and brawn. He is a true force to be reckoned with, a leader who inspires, a friend who is always there when you need him and a technocrat with a philanthropic heart.

Musa Halilu’s political career is nothing short of remarkable. Over the past two decades, he has played a pivotal role in the evolution and growth of some of Nigeria’s most prominent political parties, including the All Nigerians Peoples Party (ANPP), the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), and the All Progressives Congress (APC). He has served in various capacities, always demonstrating his unwavering commitment to the democratic process and the betterment of his nation. One of his most significant contributions to Nigerian politics came in the lead-up to the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections. He was instrumental in the historic emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari, working tirelessly behind the scenes in various strategic areas to ensure Buhari’s success. He was a key player in mobilising support, crafting grassroots vote strategies, and ultimately, securing Buhari’s victory at the polls.

But Musa Halilu’s political acumen extends far beyond any single election. He is a man who can see the bigger picture, and who understands the long game. He was one of the few young Nigerians who believed in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s dream of becoming president, even when others doubted. When the old guard of Northern Nigeria politics resisted Tinubu’s ambitions and dug their heels in; determined to keep power in the North for another eight years, Musa Halilu stood firm. He pitched his tent with Tinubu, risking his political standing to support a man he believed in. He knew that Tinubu’s leadership was what Nigeria needed, and he was willing to put his reputation and resources on the line to support making that dream a reality.

He mobilised resources and provided logistical support that facilitated crucial meetings and horse-trading that ultimately paved the way for Tinubu’s triumph in the fiercely contested APC presidential primaries. He then went above and beyond, to devote multifarious resources to secure grassroots votes for Tinubu in Northern Nigeria, turning the tide in a crucial region.

Musa Halilu’s accomplishments are not limited to the political sphere. He is also a highly successful businessman, the Chairman of TILT Group, a multinational conglomerate with diversified investments across key sectors of the African economy. His entrepreneurial spirit and sharp business mind have made him a force to be reckoned with in the world of commerce. This business acumen informs his political approach, allowing him to see the potential for sustainable development and economic growth.

Musa Halilu is a rare breed. He is a man of many talents and interests, a true renaissance man who excels in everything he sets his mind to. He is a brilliant strategist, a compassionate leader, and a loyal friend. But above all, Musa Halilu is a man of the people. He is a role model for young Nigerians, showing them that it is possible to be successful in both business and politics while remaining true to one’s principles and dedicating oneself to the greater good.

As Nigeria navigates the choppy waters of the future, it needs more Musa Halilu Ahmed’s: leaders who are intelligent, courageous, and compassionate. Leaders who are willing to put their country above themselves and work tirelessly for a better tomorrow. He is someone who understands the struggles and aspirations of ordinary Nigerians. A man who is not afraid to stand up for what he believes in, even when it means going against the grain. One who inspires hope and action, a man who makes you believe that anything is possible.

Alhaji Musa Halilu is a true Nigerian hero, a shining example of what can be achieved through hard work, intelligence, and compassion. He is a force for positive change, a symbol of hope, and a colossus who will continue to bestride the Nigerian political landscape, leaving a legacy that will inspire generations to come.

Alhaji Halilu’s recognition at the NMCA ceremony serves as a reminder of the transformative power of selfless actions and the impact individuals can make through dedicated service to humanity.

Enveloped in the blissful embrace of matrimony, Alhaji Musa Halilu Ahmed shares a radiant marriage with Amina Musa Halilu. Their love story has bloomed into a beautiful family, blessed with the joyous presence of four incredible children: Aisha, Khadijah, Ibrahim, and Maryam. Together, they radiate an embodiment of love, unity, and cherished moments that illuminate the very essence of familial bliss.