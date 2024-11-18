Oklahoma, United States [November 18, 2024] – EB5 Energy is offering Nigerian investors an opportunity to invest in the U.S. oil and gas sector while securing permanent residency for themselves and their families. Through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, investors can obtain a green card by committing USD$800,000 to job-creating projects. Investments in rural areas, like EB5 Energy’s projects in Oklahoma, benefit from priority processing, enabling approval within months.

Why Invest in EB5 Energy?

Proven Leadership: EB5 Energy is redeveloping oil wells in Oklahoma’s Anadarko Super Basin, one of the most productive oil regions in the U.S.

EB5 Energy is redeveloping oil wells in Oklahoma's Anadarko Super Basin, one of the most productive oil regions in the U.S. Technological Innovation: By employing advanced techniques such as horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, EB5 Energy is able to recover up to 20% of oil and gas from wells that previously extracted only 3-5%, unlocking significant untapped reserves.

Minimized Risk, Increased Production: By revitalizing existing wells, EB5 Energy lowers risk while enhancing production.

Fast Processing: This project qualifies for priority processing, offering approval timelines as short as 6 months.

Family Benefits: Investors, their spouses, and children under 21 gain the right to live, work, and study anywhere in the U.S.

Managing Partner Rupy Cheema’s Upcoming Visit

Rupy Cheema, Managing Partner of EB5 Energy, will be visiting Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt in the first week of December. During this visit, Rupy will meet with potential investors to explain how EB5 Energy’s investment opportunity can lead to U.S. green cards for investors and their families.

Quote from Managing Partner Rupy Cheema:

“EB5 Energy offers a unique opportunity to gain U.S. residency while investing in the dynamic U.S. energy sector. We are committed to delivering strong returns to meet both immigration and financial goals.”

About EB5 Energy:

EB5 Energy, a USCIS-approved project, specializes in redeveloping oil and gas wells in Oklahoma. The company provides a secure pathway to U.S. residency while delivering significant financial returns to investors.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Eric Edokpa

Business Development Manager, Nigeria.

[email protected]

+234 803 688 0850