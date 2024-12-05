Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru said that the 23 persons lost their lives from 48 confirmed cases of Lassa fever between January and December 2024 in the state.

Governor Nwifuru made the disclosure during the official closure of Medecins Sans Frontiers’ (Doctors Without Borders) Lassa fever project in Abakaliki and handover of supported activities to the State Ministry of Health.

He stated that record has showed that in 2024, Nigeria recorded over 4,726 cases of Lassa fever with very significant death rate, adding that in Ebonyi, out of the 48 confirmed cases and the demise of 23 persons, 25 patients were successfully treated and discharged.

“In Ebonyi State we have recorded 394 suspected cases since January till date with 48 confirmed cases out of which 23 persons died of the disease while 25 were treated and discharged home.

“We give kudos to Doctors Without Borders for saving the lives of those who survived. The spread of this virus is believed to be facilitated by socio-cultural practice, poor health seeking behaviours, poor environmental sanitation, lack of awareness,” Governor Nwifuru noted.

Since his assumption into power, he said the government has shown uncommon zeal towards the healthcare of the people in all ramifications, particularly with interest in life-threatening diseases like Lassa fever, cholera and others.

“Our administration is committed in ensuring that every Ebonyi citizen enjoys basic, affordable, quality and accessible healthcare through our numerous interventions such as employment of qualified personnel to work in our hospitals, procurement of hospitals equipment and consumables,” he said.

Part of such measures he said include renovation of 171 primary healthcare centres as well as distribution of motorcycles to various OICs of the primary healthcare centres across the state to enable them reach out to citizens of the state.

“We have also provided ambulances to the general hospitals for emergency management, we have also restored the Ebonyi State Teaching Hospital, among others” he said.

The governor further commended the humanitarian organisation for being proactive, relentless and for its tremendous efforts in the healthcare sector of the State since its arrival in 2018.

“I believe that sooner, the state will overcome and eliminate in totality the dangers of Lassa fever,” Nwifuru said.

In his remark, the Field Coordinator of MSF, Allen Godfrey said the organisation has since 2018 supported over 1,747 suspected cases and 430 positive cases with free medical treatment and feeding for patients and relatives.

He expressed the organisation’s commitment to providing medical assistance to all people in need, adding that the patients are always their priorities.

“We have contributed to reducing the number of healthcare workers affected by the Lassa fever. We have partnered with the Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki for care management, infection prevention and control,” Godfrey noted.

He highlighted other interventions to include community awareness on Lassa fever, access to treatment, construction of the Observation Bay 1 and 2 at AE-FUTHA, placenta pit at Izzi Unuhu PHC and donation of tricycle machine to the Ministry of Health.

The Field Coordinator stated further that medical team from the organisation has trained over 400 AE-FUTHA staff, including doctors, nurses, hygienist, orderlies, morticians, lab scientist on Lassa fever case identification, triaging and screening of suspected patients, safe sample collection and transportation.

He appealed to the state government to provide Hilux vans, access roads, support to dedicated nurses and doctors who specialise in Lassa fever, and also to have dedicated budget and sustainable funding to respond to Lassa fever and other outbreak cases.