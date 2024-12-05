The management of the University of Ibadan (UI) has declared that no death or injury was recorded in the fire incident that occurred at Queens Hall, one of its female hostels in the early hours of Thursday.

The fire outbreak razed a section of Queens Hall around 1:30 a.m. in the wee hours of Thursday.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs Joke Akinpelu said the fire only affected the offices of the hall warden and his secretary.

She however maintained that everything had been put under control.

“Measures have also been put in place to forestall future occurrence,” Akinpelu added.

A student at the hostel confirmed that the fire started around 1:30 a.m. at one of the blocks in Queens Hall.

The cause of the fire was still unknown, but it was learnt that personnel of the Oyo State Fire Service arrived on time to manage the situation.

General Manager of Oyo State Fire Service, Mr Yemi Akinyinka, who also confirmed the incident, said the agency received a distress call at exactly 1:43 a.m. on Thursday.

“The call we received was from one Miss Helen Ibikunle and we immediately deployed our personnel.

“On getting to the place, it was discovered that two offices at the upper floor of Queens Hall were affected.

“Property worth billions of naira were saved from the incident,” he said.

Akinyinka noted that no casualty was recorded in the incident, adding that the fire was completely extinguished in collaboration with men of the University of Ibadan Fire Service.