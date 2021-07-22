The Ebonyi State chapter of the EbubeAgu security outfit yesterday handed over 11 suspected criminals arrested by the outfit at different locations of the state to the state police command.

While handing the suspected criminals over to the police in Abakaliki, the commissioner for internal security, border peace and conflict resolution, Chief Stanley Emegha said that the crimes committed by the suspects range from stealing, burglary, theft and conspiracy.

Emegha stated that some of the items recovered from the suspects include roofing sheets, and petrol dispensing pumps among others.

He said the 11 suspects who were handed over to the police in two batches were in compliance with the provisions of the law backing the EbubeAgu security outfit in the state.

According to him, “The suspects were arrested at different locations in the state for stealing, burglary and other crimes. We have handed them over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

“The EbubeAgu Security Outfit since it was set up has helped in complementing the efforts of other security agencies in ridding the state of criminals. Several criminals have been arrested by the outfit and handed over to the police for prosecution.”

He said their presence in the state has reduced to its barest minimum the level of crime in the state and promised that they would continue to sustain the success recorded.

The commissioner for internal security reiterated the commitment of Governor David Umahi’s administration in securing the lives and property of Ebonyi citizens.

Emegha vowed to sustain the crackdown on criminal elements in the state, noting that Governor Umahi has shown greater commitment to the security of life and properties of Ebonyi people.

He warned criminal elements in the state to turn from their criminal activities adding that the EbubeAgu security outfit would fish out all criminals in the state.