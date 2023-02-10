A strong worded petition written by Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA) against Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has been duly received and acknowledged by the United States Embassy.

The petitioner was seeking visa ban against the governor for what it termed his “barbaric use of the Ebubeagu militia to commit crimes against humanity”.

They solicited other foreign missions to vehemently deny Umahi or his family members trips outside the Nigerian shores.

HURIWA, who had earlier on addressed a World Press Conference, had said it would continue its campaign against the governor until he stops using the private police to intimidate citizens.

In a five-page letter signed by HURIWA’s country director, Amina Mohammed, the group outlined alleged nefarious activities of the state security network and its numerous attacks on opposition politicians.

It also cautioned the nation’s security to beam its searchlight on Governor Umahi’s alleged collusion with the local security outfit to cause harm to opponents, stressing the need to disband the outfit.

Relatedly, the erstwhile Commissioner of Police in the State mentioned in the petition, Aliyu Garba, has since been redeployed out of Ebonyi State. A new Commissioner of Police have taken over. Garba’s removal was one of the reliefs sought by petitioners.