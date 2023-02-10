Lagos State Governor, Mr. Bababjide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday revealed that about 11, 000 vulnerable residents of the state are benefiting from the Conditional Cash Transfer initiative of the state government designed to ameliorate poverty in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed this at Mr. Governor interactive session with beneficiaries of the National Social Investment programme in Lagos State, organized by the state’s ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment held on Thursday at the Nigerian Police College , Ikeja Lagos.

He said, ‘’It is an indisputable fact that this Social Investment Programme comprising the Conditional Cash Transfer, Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (Trademoni, Marketmoni and Farmermoni), National Home Grown School Feeding and the N-Power programme, has continued to make positive impact in the lives of the beneficiaries and the economy across the country.

‘’For instance, the National Home Grown School Feeding programme is a perfect example of how the implementation of one policy designed to achieve a specific goal can have a multiplier effect on other sectors of the economy. This programme has created opportunities in the chain of service providers including Farmers and Caterers who are actively engaged to ensure steady supply of nutritive diet to our pupils.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’Our Administration approved the commencement and implementation of the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme in April, 2020 amidst COVID-19 pandemic to reduce the sufferings of the poor and vulnerable citizens in Lagos State. Presently, over eleven thousand (11,000) households across 12 LGAs/LCDAs have been enrolled under the CCT programme which would be cascaded to the remaining of LGAs/LCDAs.’’

He promised to continue to collaborate with the Federal Government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that Lagosians receive a fair share of these Social Intervention Programmes .

In her address, the state’s commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke lauded the selective beneficiaries of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) for attending the session.

She said, the programme was the result of the great humanitarian strides and efforts of Governor Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu and particularly his compassionate heart towards the downtrodden, vulnerable and indigent citizens in the state.