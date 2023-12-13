The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced Ecobank, the leading pan-African banking group, as the Official Sponsor of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Côte d’Ivoire 2023.

This major football tournament, kicking off on January 13th and running until February 14th, 2024, will see Ecobank join forces with CAF to deliver a spectacular and unforgettable experience for athletes and fans across Africa.

“The TotalEnergies CAF AFCON highlights the pride Africans across the world feel during the matches. We are proud to associate Ecobank with CAF to contribute to the success of TotalEnergies AFCON Côte d’Ivoire 2023,” said Jeremy Awori, Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Group.

Awori further emphasized the alignment between Ecobank’s mission and the spirit of AFCON: “It brings communities together, fully aligning with Ecobank’s commitment to drive regional integration. It is an honour for Ecobank to play a key role in bringing millions of Africans together to live their passion for football, making sure that loyal customers benefit from this experience.”

As an Official Sponsor, Ecobank will offer exclusive opportunities for its customers to be part of the AFCON excitement. Customers across the bank’s vast footprint will have the chance to win tickets to witness the matches live in Côte d’Ivoire, experiencing the passion and energy of this pan-African celebration firsthand.

“Look out for AFCON promotions and adverts in your markets or at your Ecobank affiliates’ official social media pages,” encouraged Awori.

