Ecobank Nigeria, a subsidiary of the leading pan-African banking group, has upgraded its mobile app, so as to be able to deliever a faster, smarter, and simpler banking experience for customers nationwide.

The bank said the launch marks a significant step in its commitment to digital innovation and financial empowerment. The newly enhanced mobile app features a modern design and improved functionalities, including advanced facial recognition, seamless bill payments, airtime top-ups, and QR code payments, all tailored to make banking more convenient for customers on the go.

Commenting on the upgraded app, the managing director, Ecobank Nigeria, Bolaji Lawal, said “These new features make smart banking effortless for our customers using their smartphones. The new mobile app leverages digital technology to offer real convenience, security, and flexibility, enabling individuals to manage their finances with ease.”

Also the executive director, Commercial and Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Kola Adeleke, explained that “the upgraded app comes with account opening, cardless onboarding; end to end card management for card request, activation, PIN change, block and unblock account; end to end profile management; dormant account reactivation and live monitoring of foreign exchange rates”

He added that “this app is not just a digital tool; it represents how we want to engage with our customers. Our goal is to make banking faster, smarter, and simpler for our customers.”