The federal government has assured that its current economic policies are aimed at cushioning the hardship being faced by citizens.

Speaking at a meeting with the Canadian High Commissioner, Dr. Jamie Christoff in Abuja at the weekend, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, assured that the tough phase would only be temporary.

Akume outlined steps being taken such as streamlining the multiple foreign exchange rate, reforming the tax regime and phasing out fuel subsidy.

Akume in a statement by the director information in his office, Segun Imohiosen, told Christoff that while the economic situation was inherited, and the government’s policies were fundamentally designed to alleviate the impact on Nigerians and bring them succor.

He expressed confidence that the measures would lead to long-term improvement, emphasising Nigeria’s commitment to its bilateral ties with Canada for their mutual economic benefit.

He also expressed Nigeria’s commitment to consolidate on the existing relationship with the country on the heels of their bilateral ties for mutual economic benefits in agricultural development.

The SGF stated that Nigeria and Canada share a lot in common with regard to the systems of government of the two countries, noting that both countries practice the federal system of government.

He also highlighted that no federal system is the same as it differs from country to country but reaffirmed that the federal system of government is the best form of government if well structured.

The high commissioner while responding, said, “I am a great believer in Nigeria and Nigeria is a great country. We share a lot in common as we also practice a federal system of government.”

He noted however that it can be designed to suit different levels but needs some form of coordination.

The high commissioner in his remarks on the economic development of the two countries emphasised that Nigeria and Canada are large producers of grains and for this reason a lot could be done together to achieve a viable economic development that is mutually beneficial.

He pledged a stronger agricultural cooperation between the countries that will bring further prosperity.

He promised to let his country know that Nigeria is presently undergoing a transition process with regard to the economic situation in the country.