Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said the decision of President Bola Tinubu to turn Abuja to a huge construction site is to ensure that his Renewed Hope Agenda find immediate expressions in the lives of residents even before his first anniversary in office.

Wike who spoke yesterday after inspecting several ongoing projects across the capital city, expressed satisfaction with the pace of work in the various sites, with some nearing completion.

The minister commended the various contractors for the seriousness exhibited to ensure the completion of the projects before May 29.

“The first site we went is one of those areas that by the grace of God, it is 85 percent ready. One of those interchanges in Wuye. The contractors are keeping to date and their commitment to delivering by the end of May.

“We also went to the Kuje road. It will open up that area of the Council and last time when I went to flag off one of the rural roads, I did say that the contractors were not serious but going back there today, one is very impressed with the level and quality of work.

“I have always said that we are not going to allow any project to be abandoned. We have taken our priorities and most of these projects are also included in the statutory budget of 2024 which will soon be submitted to the National Assembly by Mr President when he returns form Qatar. I am very happy with the quality and speed with which these companies are working,” he said.

Wike expressed optimism that by May, Nigerians would see the changes as far as FCT is concerned, saying they were presently carrying out a lot of resurfacing of roads in the city centre like Maitama, Asokoro, Wuse and others.

Earlier, executive secretary of Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Shehu Ahmad said the Administration is currently constructing 11 kilometres of the 76 kilometre Kuje-Gwargwada-Rubochi-Abaji-Nasarawa six-lane highway.