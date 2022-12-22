The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission), has strongly denounced the attempt to topple the democratically elected government of The Gambia.

The Directorate of Communication, ECOWAS Commission, in a statement on Thursday, said its position underscores ECOWAS’ total rejection of all unconstitutional change of government in any Member-State.

The regional bloc said it received with utter dismay and shock the news of an attempted coup in The Gambia on Wednesday.

Recall that the regional bloc is still grappling with the fallout of the military takeover of democratic governments in Mali, Guinea (Conakry) and Burkina Faso.

The statement reads: “ECOWAS Commission salutes the leadership and personnel of the Gambia security services for their adherence to their constitutional role and for foiling this illegal plot. ECOWAS Commission stands firmly by the democratically elected government of the Gambia and once again reiterates its total condemnation of the attempted coup plot.”

The Gambian Government had in a statement alleged the coup attempt was made by soldiers of ‘The Gambia Armed Forces’ (GAF), to unlawfully seize power from President Adama Barrow.

It, however, said that prompt action by loyal forces foiled the coup, leading to the arrest of four soldiers linked to the plot.

The Gambian Government said that those arrested include Lance Corporal Sanna Fadera from the Gambia Navy as the alleged ring leader of the plot; Couple Mbarra Touray from 1st Infantry Battalion, Yundum Barracks; Couple Ebrahima Sanno from the Military Police who is currently on study leave and Sergeant Gibril Darboe from The Gambia Navy.

The apprehended soldiers, the authorities said, were helping the Military Police with their investigations.

Meanwhile, suspected soldiers involved in the plot either being pursued or on the run are: Couple Njie B from the State Guards Battalion; Warrant Officer Class 2 Jadama from The Gambia Navy and one Badjie from The Gambia Navy.

The Gambian Government said investigations into the matter was continuing and the public would be accordingly informed of any development as the situation unfolds.

Citizens, residents and members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps were urged to carry on with their normal activities as the situation is under total control and there is no need to panic.