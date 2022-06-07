The upsurge in the kidnapping-for-ransom incidents targeted at Christian clerics in Nigeria is, to say the least, worrisome. A few Muslim clerics have also been victims. The outlaws give no hoot about warnings in the holy book that ‘do my prophet no harm’

Perhaps the highest-ranking Christian clergyman that has so far fallen into the hands of bandit kidnappers is the Prelate of the Methodist Church in Nigeria, Dr Samuel Kalu Uche, who was abducted on May 29, 2022, along with two other clergymen, the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Rt Rev Okechukwu Michael and the prelate’s chaplain, at the Umunneochi LGA, Abia State, along Enugu-Port Harcourt highway. After their release, the head of the Methodist Church in Nigeria recounted their ordeal in captivity, saying, among other things, that his church paid N100 million ransom to release them; that throughout their ordeal, no security agents tried to help them despite soldiers being in the vicinity; that the kidnappers showed them a valley full of decomposing bodies of those who could not pay their way out, and that their captors were foreign herdsmen from Mali and Sudan who were born in southern Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four days earlier, on May 25, 2022, two Catholic priests, Rev Father Stephen Ojapa and Rev Father Oliver Okpara, were kidnapped in Katsina when the brigands invaded St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, in Kafur LGA of Katsina State. Two other boys were taken along with the clerics. Their kidnapping came barely two weeks after another priest was kidnapped in Akwa Ibom State. Rev Fr Alphonsus Uboh was seized from his station at St Pius X Parish, Ikot Abasi Akpan in Mkpat Enin LGA of the state on May 8, 2022. His kidnappers demanded N100 million ransom to free him. Three weeks before Fr Uboh’s abduction, another clergyman, Pastor John Okoriko, was also kidnapped barely 10 kilometres away. Okoriko was the founder of Solid Rock Kingdom Church. His abductors also demanded N100 million to release him.

As if following a pattern, on May 22, an Anglican cleric, Venerable Olu Obanla and his son were abducted in Ose local government area of Ondo State. Their kidnappers called his relatives to demand N10 million ransom.

On March 8, 2022, Rev Fr Joseph Akete Bako, parish priest of St John’s Church, Kudenda, Kaduna, was kidnapped from his station in an attack in which one person was killed. Fr Bako later died after eight weeks in their custody. On March 24, 2022, Rev Fr Felix Zakari Fidson, of the Diocese of Zaria, Kaduna State, was also abducted. Three days later, on March 27, 2022, another Catholic cleric, Rev Fr Leo Raphael Ozigi, parish priest of St Mary’s Church, Sarkin Pawa Village in Munya LGA of Niger State, was kidnapped along with others. He regained his freedom after the gangsters were paid.

In April 2021, gunmen kidnapped Rev Fr Izu Marcel Onyeocha of Mother Theresa of Kolkata Catholic Church. Owerri, Imo State along Enugu-Owerri highway. And in May last year, St Vincent Ferrer Malumfasi Catholic Parish in Sokoto was attacked and two priests were abducted; one was killed, one was released later. In June last year, a Catholic priest of Maiduguri Diocese, Fr Elija Juma Wada, was also kidnapped but he later managed to escape. On

In January this year, Fr Joseph Danjuma Shekari of Kafanchan diocese was kidnapped from his parish house, and later released.

It is not just Christian clerics that have faced the kidnapping menace. Some Muslim leaders have also been victims of kidnapping for ransom. In March last year, a Kano cleric, Sheikh Abdullahi Shehu Mai Annabi, was kidnapped alongside 11 others on their way to Zamfara State to attend Maulud in Anka town where he was to speak at an event. According to reports, their abductors murdered four of the captives after receiving N5 million ransom, insisting on N10 million or they would kill the rest.

Four years ago, a popular Muslim cleric in Kaduna, Malam Ahmad Garko (a.k.a. Al-Garkawy) was kidnapped from his farm. Also in December last year, two Muslim clerics were abducted in Ayetoro, Yewa LGA of Ogun State. The kidnappers invaded their houses, ate their meals and took the men away. Later they demanded N15 million.

And where the kidnappers did not target the cleric, they went for their family members. In April 2020, two-year-old twin children of Ibadan-based Muslim cleric, Alhaji Taofeek Akewugbagold, were seized at gunpoint from his house.

This list is by no means exhaustive. It, however, shows that the menace is a longtime problem that is getting worse.

As a newspaper, we are concerned that these people who have dedicated their lives to the service of God are considered fair game to these outlaws. The Catholic Church has a policy of not acceding to ransom demand, although the victim’s family can. The deaths of Fr Bako and the valley of corpses the prelate spoke about show that the kidnappers are cold-blooded murderers who care nothing for human life.

The failure of security agents to respond promptly to kidnapping incidents will continue to raise suspicion about their active involvement in this billion-dollar criminal enterprise.

It is high time the government and international policing institutions commissioned a proper enquiry into this now easy and lucrative kidnapping business to unmask those making lucrative deals from the misery of hapless Nigerians. For whatever it is worth, we are compelled to appeal to the conscience of these marauders and their accomplices to leave This class of people out of this madness. Of course we are assuming they have a trace of such that will make them realise that soon a Daniel will come to judgement and the long arm of the law will catch up with them if they persist in their evil ways.