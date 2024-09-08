The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo has declared that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its flag bearer are jittery of imminent defeat.

Okpebholo stated this on Saturday in Etsako Central local government area of the state where he accused the ruling party of masterminding attacks against the APC campaign.

APC candidate told the crowd of supporters that those that masterminded the attacks on party’s campaign train in Ososo and Igarra will soon regret their actions, even as he urged the voters not to be deterred, but come out and vote the APC on election day.

Okpebholo however noted that the party will continue to toe the path of peace and continue to campaign to the people of the despite the alleged provocation by suspected political thugs in Akoko-Edo and Etsako Central local government areas

He thanked the people of Agenebode, Okpilla, and Imiegba for the turnout and pledged to pursue his five-point agenda which he re-echoed to include health, insecurity, education, road construction and agriculture.

The governorship candidate told the people that he will want to be like the former governor of the state, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, adding that, “I will work, so I can walk free on the streets of Edo State after office”, Okpebholo stated.

Addressing his supporters in Ugbekpe Ekperi, Okpebholo assured the people of adequate security on election day, after experiencing an exchange of gunfire between the security team attached to his campaign and some suspected thugs.

He urged the people to calm down while pledging, “They will pay for all these attacks on innocent voters. How will you be shooting at unarmed civilians, and you want them to vote for you?” he queried.

Okpebholo also promised his supporters at Anegbete to provide a link road between Ugboha and Anegbete by making sure the road linking the two communities is constructed.

Similarly, former Governor Oshiomhole called on the people of Ward 8, Udaba, to go out and vote APC on September 21, saying, “I know that you people are straight forward as you have never disappointed. You are one way.”

He told them that Okpebholo is a home breed unlike the candidate presented by the PDP who he alleged knew nothing about the people he plans to govern.

“During my tenure, I made sure that the cement factory at Okpilla engaged the community people. They didn’t have to sign MoU before they agreed to employ the people who would work there from the surrounding communities.”

“Obaseki and Asue Ighodalo has technically failed, and they don’t have anything good to offer the people of Edo State. So go and cast your vote for APC on September 21”.

At Fugar, the home of the former Chief of Staff to Good luck Jonathan, Mike Ogiadomhe, Oshiomhole told the voters that Government House will be accessible for everyone once Okpebholo becomes the governor.

“I am here with the Minister. We can easily reach the governor when we need something from the government. So, vote APC and make sure Obaseki and his boy are removed from our way,” Oshiomhole charged.