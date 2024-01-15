A campaign vehicle belonging to Edo State’s deputy governor and gubernatorial aspirant, Philip Shaibu, has reportedly been vandalized by suspected hoodlums in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area.

The incident occurred on Sunday night following a meeting of Shaibu’s supporters in Illeh, Ward 10.

Narrating the incident over the phone, Otoide Abas, the coordinator of Shaibu’s campaign in the area, stated that the vandalized vehicle had been recovered by the police, and he was presently at the police station.

“We concluded a meeting with Ward 10 (Illeh) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful when the incident happened. The meeting began around 5:00 pm and ended a few minutes before six.

“After the meeting, we took the Sienna bus provided by Comrade Shaibu to Ekpoma to meet with other supporters. While making a quick stop at the local market square in Ekpoma to buy some beef barbecue (Suya), about seven boys descended from a nearby parked bus and started shooting. We all ran for safety, and they proceeded to the spot where we had parked the bus, destroying it.

“The police retrieved the vehicle that night, and as I speak with you, I am at the police station because I was instructed to report today.”

Shaibu revealed that he had encountered numerous attempts to obstruct his campaign, having recently complained about alleged state-sponsored incidents of repeatedly vandalizing his billboards, specifically targeting his candidacy.

Despite these challenges, he expressed unwavering commitment to his mission of reclaiming the state from business-oriented individuals prioritizing personal gains over the welfare of the people.