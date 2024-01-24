The Chairman of Owan West Local Government Council in Edo State, Hon Dickson Ahonsi, on Wednesday, described the action that led to the impeachment of the leader of the legislative arm, Hon Joy Ohonyon, as selfish, oppressive, and illegal, even as he noted that dialogue to resolve the issue is ongoing.

He alleged that the crux of the crisis is the refusal of Ohonyon to accede to their frequent demand for ‘welfare,’ even when they cannot boast of having moved a single motion since they came on board as councillors.

He also described allegations of a threat to life by some of the councillors as a tissue of lies, adding that some of them are burdened by heavy debts, thereby looking for opportunities to have their fingers in the council’s coffers through the backdoors.

Ahonsi’s reaction came following a series of allegations against him, among which are shielding the impeached leader of the house, threats to life, intimidation, and instigating a crisis in the council.

Recall it was reported last week that the legislative arm of the council had impeached its leader, Hon Joy Ohonyon, and replaced her with Hon Saturday Ezomon. They had hinged their action on allegations of improper dressing and leaking of official information, among others.

But speaking for the first time on the crisis to newsmen, the council Chairman, Dickson Ahonsi said, “As a matter of fact, I believe very sincerely that all these allegations of improper dressing are frivolous and baseless. Their aim is just personal, and some of them are beginning to realise now that what they did was wrong just because she is female.

“They had said from day one that they wouldn’t allow a female to preside over their affairs, and they insisted she share her impress with them. If she doesn’t allow that, they will impeach her, and that is why they are cooking up lies against her.

“None of them dress properly compared to her in the council. I don’t have any personal relationship with her, and everybody is aware of that. I’m a very disciplined man; I would not allow anybody to be intimidated in the Council.

“Since they came on board, they have not moved any single motion in the house; they are concerned about welfare, and I should bring money to share. Part of the reason is that the legislative head is blocking their way, and I’m not ready to go to jail for anybody.

“This position was zoned to Uzebba, and she is the only graduate there; the other ones are secondary school certificate holders, and that is why the girl was asked to lead. Imagine yesterday; they were cooking and eating at the legislative arm. So, these issues of allowing people from outside to determine who heads the legislative arms are very bad. Some of them wouldn’t have even emerged at primaries if not for outside interference.

He further added that the crisis, if not resolved, may affect the party structure in the forthcoming elections in the locality and sued for a peaceful resolution to save the party.