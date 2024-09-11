Ahead of the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi, yesterday canvassed votes for the party’s candidate, Olumide Akpata.

Obi, who joined the campaign trail at the LP Secretariat along Sakponba Road, campaigned through significant streets supporting the party’s candidate.

He told the mammoth crowd to come out and vote for Olumide Akpata, noting that the LP remains the only party that can bring the desired change to Edo electorates.

He noted that Olumide, if elected governor of the state, would address the infrastructural challenge and bring development to the state, adding that LP will reduce the hardships faced by Nigerians.

The party’s faithful ignored the rain and followed their party leaders around the city to mobilise votes before the Edo election.