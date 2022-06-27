The Edo State Police Command has said one of the kidnappers that abducted and killed the Parish Priest of St. Michael Catholic Church, lkhabigbo, Etsako West local government area of Edo State, Rev. Father Christopher Odia, has been killed.

A statement on Monday by ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, said other gang members who the police chased into the bush also sustained various gunshot injuries.

The statement reads: “Following the kidnap of the parish priest of St Michael Catholic church, lkhabigbo , Etsako West Local Government area of Edo State, Rev Father Christopher Odia in his rectory while coming out to go for Sunday mass in the wee hours of 26/6/22, a combined Team of Police Tactical Teams, Jattu Divisional Police operatives and the local Vigilante team, led by the Divisional Police Officer, went into the forest with a view to rescue the catholic priest.

“In frustration, the abductors killed Rev Father Christopher Odia. A Hunter identified as Nurudeen was also shot dead in the process while the Police personnel who went on the trail of the kidnappers decimated one of them with other gang members escaping with various gun shot injuries.

“Intensive bush combing is ongoing towards ensuring that those who escaped are arrested and made to face justice,” she added.

DPPRO further said that the Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, has commiserated with the Catholic community in the state and Nigeria as he urged the public to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses as security strategy has been put in place to ensure the arrest of the fleeing gang members.

She stated that the CP also encouraged Edo people not to relent in providing the police with prompt and useful information that would lead to the arrest of the criminals.