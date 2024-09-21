The governorship candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Dr Asue lghodalo, has lamented the late arrival of voting materials in the ongoing governorship election.

LEADERSHIP earlier reported the absence of electoral officers at Asue’s Polling Unit, located in Idinrio community, Esan South East local government area of the State.

As at 11:50am after the arrival of INEC officials and electoral materials, the PDP candidate was still waiting to vote, saying he wanted to allow elders to vote before he cast his vote.

He lamented the late arrival of materials and officials at his polling unit in Ewohimi 1, Idirio-Idirio Primary School.

He, therefore, pleaded with INEC to extend the voting time to equate the time wasted earlier while waiting for the arrival of officials and voting materials.

According to him, INEC should do the right thing to right it’s wrong, so that democracy in Nigeria could be adjudged as the best and remained sustainable.

Also, Ighodalo faulted what he called mass arrests of PDP leaders throughout the state, condemning the development, which he described as biased to give an edge to another political party in the governorship election.