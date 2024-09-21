The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will promptly investigate allegation of the wrong figures entered into polling unit result sheets in the Saturday, September 21 governorship election that took place in Edo State.

The Commission in a post on its official X (Twitter) handle @inecnigeria said it will deal with any proven infraction.

“The Commission’s attention has been drawn to an allegation of wrong figures entered into polling unit result sheets in the ongoing Edo State Governorship election.

“This is the second complaint we have received out of the 4,519 polling units used for the election.

“The Commission will immediately investigate the matter and deal with any proven infraction,” the post reads.