Pipeline Surveillance Contract For Dokubo?

Yesterday, LEADERSHIP carried a story about plans to award a pipeline surveillance contract to Asari Dokubo. Specifically, the newspaper reported that a proposal to that effect had been prepared by the president’s close confidants and was awaiting presidential approval.

According to the story, the presidency plans to split the N4 billion per month crude oil pipeline surveillance contract between Government Ekpemupolo, otherwise known as Tompolo and Asari Dokubo.

Dokubo was recently waxed in controversy when he accused security personnel of being the brains behind the massive oil theft. Up to the time of writing this, he has not been invited to even substantiate the allegations and nothing has been done in that regard.

He courted another controversy when a video of him addressing a foot soldier emerged online. Yet, this is the person the APC government is planning to hand over multi-billion-naira pipeline surveillance contract to, at a time most Nigerians have faulted the government’s decision to even hire private contractors to man oil pipeline network nationwide.

It is more annoying to understand, as it is being widely speculated, that the real reason for the split is to reward political patronage.

Are we not preparing grounds for more crises by fully depending on private individuals to protect critical national assets? What then is the job of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps?

Rather than split the contract, the government should consider outright cancellation and fully equip the nation’s security personnel to guard these critical infrastructures.