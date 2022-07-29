Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a 22-year-old woman, Miracle Enodano before the Lagos State Special Offences Court over allegations of fraud to the tune of N43.5 million.

The EFCC docked the defendant before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo over an eight-count amended charge of obtaining money by false pretence, issuance of dud cheques, and stealing amongst others.

The anti-graft agency through one of its lawyers, Ahmed Yerima, told the court that the defendant committed the offence with SGMX Resources Limited and one Ben Enodano (who is now at large) between January and March 2021 in Lagos.

Yerima also claimed that the defendant induced the complainant on November 24, 2018, to pay the sum of N14.5million into her Access Bank Account, as an investment into Bitcoin mining server machines on the understanding that Bitcoin servers can generate $1000 per day a profit of the total investment which she knew was false.

The prosecutor further alleged that on November 25, 2018, with intent to defraud, Enodano, induced one Adebola Olagunju and his wife to pay the sum of N3 million into her bank account as account management fee and assurances for the safety of segregated trading contract agreement under false pretence.

He maintained that the offences contravened sections 1 (1) (a) and 1(3) of the advanced fee fraud and other related offences Act No 14 of 2006, 1(1) of dishonoured cheques 2004 and Sections 278 (1) (2) and 285(1) of the criminal law of Lagos State 2011.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.