Lagos State House of Assembly has commenced a three-day capacity building training in four batches for members of staff to prepare them for public policy, change management, and sustainability.

The clerk of the House, Barr. Olalekan Onafeko who was represented by Mrs. Kafayat Adesanya, head, learning and development in his address stated that the theme of the training is “Public Policy, Change Management, Sustainability of Reforms, and Building Resilient Management and Staff for Impact”.

According to her, “human capital development in Lagos State House of Assembly is a continuous drive that has assisted it in achieving set goals and objectives.

“The essence of the training includes: deepening participants understanding of essentials of public policy analysis and management rudiments; acknowledging and understanding the need for sustainability of reform of the Lagos State House of Assembly; enumerating the need for communication, relationship trust and team work in building resilient staff for impact; equipping participants with relevant skills that will improve their performances and efficiency”.

Also speaking, the secretary to the Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission (LAHASCOM), Mrs. Folashade Latona, emphasised on the theme which was selected considering the situation of public policies in the polity of the country particularly in Lagos State.