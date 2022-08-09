The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested 18 suspected Internet fraudsters, otherwise known as Yahoo Boys, operating in Lokoja, the Kogi State

capital.

The arrest was effected by operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Commission when they busted the hideouts of the suspected internet fraudsters.

According to a statement by the Media Unit of the Command, it was the second of such operations in the state within the last two months.

The operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command, which covers Kwara, Ekiti

and Kogi States, had recently in June arrested 19 suspected

fraudsters at different locations in Lokoja.

The latest arrest, which was made on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, followed actionable intelligence and hours of surveillance by the anti-graft

operatives to smoke out the suspected fraudsters of their hideouts.

Among the suspects are two siblings, Bala Caleb Abdulkarim and Ayuba Bala.

Others are Adebayo Olubunmi, Yusuf Salawu, Victor Yakubu, Victor Udeh,

Abutu Francis, Moses Akeji, Aiyegbe ThankGod, and Eniola Adeniji.

Also arrested were Abraham Ayodele, Julius Omowale, Samuel Onojah, Saka Usman Ojo, Isaac Emmanuel, Yusuf Mohammed, Ibrahim Musa and Omaonu

Ojochenemi Victor.

Preliminary investigations showed that the suspects operated as a

syndicate to scam unsuspecting victims.

The statement added that the suspected ‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys’, who had incriminating items in their

possession, including five different brands of exotic cars, phones and

laptops, have volunteered useful statements to the Commission and would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.