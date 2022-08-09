Operatives of the Ekiti State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have arrested one Ademiluyi Ayodeji for defrauding some Point of Sale (POS) operators in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

Also, one Innocent Ekpako (25) was nabbed for allegedly stealing his boss’ money.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Tolu Afolabi, while parading the suspects before journalists on Tuesday, said they were arrested following intelligence reports of the Counter-terrorism Unit of the Command.

The 36-year-old Ekpako was arrested in Cross River State following a manhunt while Ayodeji was apprehended in Ado Ekiti.

Afolabi, who explained the modus operandi of Ayodeji, said that the suspect was in the habit of disguising as a a medical doctor and would approach PoS agents to withdraw money, while he would send fake debit alerts to them.

The NSCDC PRO added that in order to cover up his atrocities, Ayodeji would pretend to be receiving urgent calls to deceive the PoS operators while moving away from the spot hurriedly.

Afolabi added that several complaints about the fraudster had been received by the Command and had been on his trail before his eventual arrest.

The Command, therefore, advised PoS operators to be wary of those patronising them to avoid being swindled.

Afolabi said the two suspects would be charged to court when investigations were completed.