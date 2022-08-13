Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

(EFCC), on Saturday, have arrested seven persons suspected to be internet fraudsters in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Among the suspects are two Islamic clerics – Ahmed Abdulkadir and Abdullateef Ajibola.

Others are Tomiwa Kingsley, a Corps member currently serving in Patigi local government area of the State; Mujeeb Jatto, Adebayo Sofiullah, Okeke Wisdom and Festus Ogeleka.

The anti-graft agency said preliminary investigations revealed that the two clerics were hired and lodged in an hotel in Ilorin to offer spiritual help to some of the arrested suspects.

It added that the suspects, who have volunteered useful information to the investigators, would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.