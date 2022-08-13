Are you currently job-hunting for new roles because you’re unemployed or unsatisfied with your current position and/or salary? I bring you this article on how to find jobs on ‘recruitment board’ in Nigeria.

You don’t have to miss out on employment opportunities when they come because you have no one at the firms or establishments to inform you of when job openings are available. Now, with your mobile devices, you can stay updated on job vacancies, eligibility requirements, application details, etc.

What is Recruitment Board?

Recruitment board is a digital platform or website that is majorly for sharing job opportunities available to the general public, the latest news, empowerment opportunities for individuals, etc.

Not only do they share job openings, but they also furnish you with other vital information, such as eligibility requirements (age limits, educational qualifications, eligible states/LGAs, etc.), steps on how to go about applying for the jobs successfully, and what to do after applying.

The digital platform/website can be accessed via https://www.recruitmentboard.com.ng/ where you will see all the different job opportunities available. All you will need to do is check for the ones that you’re qualified for and follow the outlined instructions to apply.

Job application requirements on ‘Recruitment Board’

When applying for any job anywhere, it is important to check carefully and be sure that you meet a great percentage of the job requirements, so that you don’t end up wasting your time applying for something that will not yield any results.

So, what are the eligibility requirements for applying for jobs on ‘recruitment board’?

The answer will depend on which institution, agency, ministry, or parastatal is hiring and also on the position that you are applying for.

The general requirements are usually;

A valid means of identification, e.g. Permanent Voters Card, National Identification card, or a Driver’s License.

Your SSCE WAEC or NECO results/certificate.

A B.Sc or an equivalent from an accredited higher institution in a field of study that is relevant to the job.

A valid Certificate of origin from your local government.

An NYSC discharge certificate or a valid letter of exemption

Note that almost all the jobs posted on the platform will require more than just your SSCE WAEC or NECO results or certificate so if you haven’t furthered your education after secondary school, you might have a hard time finding jobs there.

Also, note that not all the job openings will require that you provide your NYSC discharge certificate or exemption letter, but it wouldn’t hurt to get yours handy in case it’s requested.

How to apply for jobs on ‘Recruitment board’

Applying for job opportunities made available on ‘recruitment board’ is not a hassle. Usually, you’ll have to visit the website of the institution, ministry, agency or parastatal that is currently recruiting, fill in your details, provide your documents as requested, and submit your application.

You can check the site or your email regularly to find out what to do next after sending in your application.