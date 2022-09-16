The Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 16 persons, including two siblings, over an alleged case of cybercrime and possession of fraudulent funds in Ilorin, Kwara State.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspects were arrested following credible intelligence worked upon by the anti-graft commission.

The suspects, including siblings are: Ahmed Ismail and Toheeb Ismail; Suleiman Abduqudrib Salati, Nurudeen Ibrahim, Boluwasefe Oyinloye, Bashir Azeez, Abduquodri Ibrahim, Raji Roqeeb, Tobiloba Raihan, Busari Mohammed

Others are: Olaoye Kolade, Bello Muhammed, Onime Bright, Adebayo Bolaji, Abdulqudus Zakariya and Adeleke Hassan.

Items recovered from them include eight exotic cars, phones and laptop computers.

Uwujaren added that the suspects will soon be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.